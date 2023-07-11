Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,211 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,696,500. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

