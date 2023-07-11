Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 72.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,423,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,544,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 259,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 704,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

