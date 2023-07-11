essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.45), with a volume of 21412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

essensys Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.79 million, a PE ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

