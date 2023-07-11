Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.67 or 0.00061046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $117.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00313957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00896588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00539548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,911,548 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

