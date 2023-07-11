ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Plans Dividend of $0.68 (NYSEARCA:AMND)

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6815 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

