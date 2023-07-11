ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Announces $0.14 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

