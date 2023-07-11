ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMHB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

