ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCX) to Issue Dividend of $1.17 on July 24th

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.1713 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.