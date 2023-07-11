Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 505332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Euro Sun Mining Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market cap of C$8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

