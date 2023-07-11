Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.38), with a volume of 1237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.36).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Eurocell Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £119.94 million, a P/E ratio of 563.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.42.
Insider Transactions at Eurocell
Eurocell Company Profile
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.
