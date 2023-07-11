Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.38), with a volume of 1237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.94 million, a P/E ratio of 563.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.42.

In other Eurocell news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £1,565.20 ($2,013.64). In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($163,386.08). Also, insider Kate Allum bought 1,204 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £1,565.20 ($2,013.64). Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

