Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.2 %

Tidewater stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -588.14 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,795,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,776,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,765,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

