Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and $706,547.55 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

