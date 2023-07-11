Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.71

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 21791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.