Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.22

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $176.63 million and $19.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,202,744 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

