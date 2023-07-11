Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.22

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $176.63 million and $19.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00043889 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030385 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013443 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,202,744 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.