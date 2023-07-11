Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.21 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $174.87 million and $19.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,202,744 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.