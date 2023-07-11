Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,425 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $77,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $317,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,641.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $317,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,641.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,686 shares of company stock worth $25,844,844. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

