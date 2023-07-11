Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,856 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,359,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.53 and a 200 day moving average of $369.08. The firm has a market cap of $371.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

