Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.75% of Waste Connections worth $266,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,080,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

