Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,793 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $56,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,075.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,075.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,664 shares of company stock valued at $949,988. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

FOLD opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

