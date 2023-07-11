Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,481 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.13% of Insperity worth $52,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

