Fiera Capital Corp Sells 28,338 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,665,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,338 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $353,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,920,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,157,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CGI by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $203,388,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

