Fiera Capital Corp Sells 33,229 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,229 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Citizens Financial Group worth $49,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

