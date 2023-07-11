Fiera Capital Corp Sells 44,849 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.51% of HDFC Bank worth $628,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

