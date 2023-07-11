Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,457 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.81% of Shockwave Medical worth $64,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $277.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.59.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $784,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

