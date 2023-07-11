Fiera Capital Corp Sells 62,612 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,612 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $128,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $140.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

