Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 518,620 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.30% of Oracle worth $742,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 799,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,320,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $310.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

