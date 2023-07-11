Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,239 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Hyatt Hotels worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

NYSE H opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

