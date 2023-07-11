Financial Life Advisors Acquires New Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,248. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $67.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

