Financial Life Advisors Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. 608,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,478. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

