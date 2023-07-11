Financial Survey: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) versus Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.57 $40.01 million $1.92 9.18 Dime Community Bancshares $416.46 million 1.67 $152.56 million $3.83 4.69

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alerus Financial and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.21%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 16.01% 11.78% 1.10% Dime Community Bancshares 29.53% 15.14% 1.21%

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Alerus Financial pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Alerus Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services, as well as SBA loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

