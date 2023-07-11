Financial Survey: Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Free Report) and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) are both miscellaneous companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Noranda Income Fund and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noranda Income Fund N/A N/A N/A XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Noranda Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.2%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Noranda Income Fund pays out 302.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noranda Income Fund 0 1 0 0 2.00 XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noranda Income Fund and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Noranda Income Fund currently has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Noranda Income Fund’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Noranda Income Fund is more favorable than XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noranda Income Fund and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noranda Income Fund N/A N/A N/A $0.17 8.57 XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust -$8.68 million N/A N/A $0.87 7.71

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noranda Income Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Noranda Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located. Zinc concentrate is supplied to the Processing Facility by Glencore Canada Corporation (”Glencore Canada”) under an agreement that will last until 2017. The Fund is paid a processing fee for refining the zinc, and it earns additional revenue through zinc metal premiums, by-product credits and metal recovery gains. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide stable, monthly distributions.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

