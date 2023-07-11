Financial Survey: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Bankshares pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 31.24% 8.78% 1.35% MVB Financial 13.30% 5.73% 0.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.16 billion 3.33 $379.63 million $2.94 9.68 MVB Financial $157.74 million 1.70 $15.05 million $1.81 11.69

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 4 2 0 2.33 MVB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.05%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bankshares beats MVB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

