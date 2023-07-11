First National Trust Co Buys 31,048 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,048 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned 1.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.