First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $31,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. 304,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

