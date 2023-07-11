First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 355,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,018. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

