First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stake Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL remained flat at $45.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 92,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,546. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.