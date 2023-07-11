Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $194.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. Five Below has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

