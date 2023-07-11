FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $256.31 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $257.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average is $215.54.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

