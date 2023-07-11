Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT Raised to $31.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

