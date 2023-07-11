FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIDY. Bank of America raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.00.

FLIDY stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.14 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

