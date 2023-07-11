Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

