Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.42.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
