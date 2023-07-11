Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.59) to GBX 757 ($9.74) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.90) target price on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,488.20 ($19.15).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 31.36 ($0.40) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 766.36 ($9.86). The company had a trading volume of 396,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,994. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 632 ($8.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,008 ($25.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 812.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £926.22 million, a P/E ratio of 815.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,032,891.57). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

