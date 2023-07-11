G999 One Day Volume Hits $2,728.19 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,728.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

