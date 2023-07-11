Gary Steele Sells 9,600 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.92. 960,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

