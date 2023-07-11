Gas Price Hits $2.59 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $152.81 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00008487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

