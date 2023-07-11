GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of GATX worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE:GATX opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.98 million. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

