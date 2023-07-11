GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.00

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 104412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

