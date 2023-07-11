General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in General Electric by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

