General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 402,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,230. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

