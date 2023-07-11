Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

